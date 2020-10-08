Via Cross Timber Gazette:

A candidate for mayor of Carrollton was arrested this week on 109 felony counts related to voter fraud, according to the Denton County Sheriff’s Office.

A couple weeks ago, the Denton County Elections Office informed the sheriff’s office about possible fraudulent activities with absentee ballot applications, according to a DCSO news release. Absentee ballots had been requested to be sent to a Post Office Box in Lewisville, allegedly belonging to a nursing home facility. Investigators contacted Carrollton residents whose ballots had been requested, but the residents hasn’t made those requests.

Investigators learned that the PO Box had been obtained with a fictitious Texas Driver’s License and fictitious University of North Texas student ID. Investigators began surveilling the postal facility and installed an undercover officer at the facility. On Wednesday, a man picked up a box of the requested ballots from the facility and investigators followed him to a home in the 1600 block of Bennington Drive in Carrollton.

Keep reading…