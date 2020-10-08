Dems outraged.

Via Newsbusters:

The Nation of Islam, led by notorious anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan, has lost its YouTube channel for violating the platform’s policy on hate speech.

After announcing in 2019 that YouTube would remove videos and channels promoting white supremacy and other bigoted ideologies, it has finally decided to remove the Nation of Islam from its platform over a year later. On Oct. 2, the group’s YouTube channel was removed for hate speech. In particular, it was removed for its proliferation of conspiracy theories involving members of one of the platform’s protected categories, according to The Jewish Journal.

Other channels with large followings that are run by Nation of Islam members still remain on the platform, according to The Jerusalem Post.

