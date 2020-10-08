Some rioters in Wauwatosa, WI are now smashing windows of homes. People in the crowd tried to stop them from targeting homes. pic.twitter.com/vIiDQDPzTr
— Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 8, 2020
“Lock your door, cower in the basement” is a great policing strategy.
Via Daily Caller:
Rioters hurled rocks into residential buildings, damaged businesses and faced off with riot police after the district attorney for Wauwatosa, Wisconsin announced that a fatal police shooting of a black 17-year-old armed with a handgun was justified.
Violent demonstrators threw stones at law enforcement as well as suburban homes, as police advised residents to “lock their doors and move away from windows,” according to a tweet from the city’s police department.