Via NY Post:

Mayor Bill de Blasio called the attack on a journalist by a crowd of unruly Orthodox Jewish residents “absolutely unacceptable, disgusting” — after authorities continued a light-touch approach to unrest in Borough Park over coronavirus restrictions Wednesday night.

“I saw the video of the attack on Jacob Kornbluh, absolutely unacceptable, disgusting really,” de Blasio said Wednesday. “Here’s a mob of people attacking him … it’s just unacceptable, there need to be consequences for that.”

