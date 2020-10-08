Via CBS:

The Trump campaign on Thursday suggested it would agree to a face-to-face debate with former Vice President Joe Biden if the contests later this month were delayed a week.

“The American people should not be deprived of the chance to see the two candidates for president debate face to face two more times just because the Commission on Presidential Debates wants to protect Joe Biden,” campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement.

“We agree that this should happen on October 22, and accordingly, the third debate should then be shifted back one week to October 29,” Stepien said. “The CPD and the media cannot hide Joe Biden forever. Americans deserve to hear directly from both presidential candidates on these dates, October 22 and 29.”

