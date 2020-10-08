Kamala told a boatload of lies – fracking, white supremacy, fin people, Russian bounties, losers and suckers, virus a hoax, none of the judges appointed were black.

Via National Review:

It was impossible to miss how Kamala Harris, like Joe Biden, refused to answer questions about their plans to expand the Supreme Court. But she also misrepresented history.

Harris claimed at the VP debate that Abraham Lincoln refused to nominate a candidate for Chief Justice in October 1864 because “Honest Abe said, it’s not the right thing to do” and wanted the people to vote first.

Keep reading…