Why do a virtual debate where Biden will be fed the answers on a teleprompter by someone who isn’t senile?

Via NY Post:

President Trump on Thursday said he won’t “waste my time” participating in a virtual debate with former Vice President Joe Biden, responding to an announcement by the Commission on Presidential Debates that the candidates would be in remote locations for the contest next week.

“No, I’m not going to waste my time in a virtual debate,” Trump said on Fox Business.

“That’s not what debating is all about. You sit behind a computer and do … and then they cut you off whenever they want,” he continued.

He said the commission is trying to protect Biden.

The president said he just learned about the change in the format Thursday morning.

