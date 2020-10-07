I asked the Trump campaign who Vice President Mike Pence is bringing to tonight's debate.

Via Fox News:

The Trump campaign is reportedly leaving a vice presidential debate ticket for Tupac Shakur as a jab at Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, who recently called the hip-hop icon, who was killed in 1996, the “best rapper alive.”

A Trump campaign adviser shared the news on a press call, according to multiple reports.

“I asked the Trump campaign who Vice President Mike Pence is bringing to tonight’s debate,” CBS News reporter Nicole Sganga tweeted Wednesday afternoon. “A spokesperson responded: ‘Tupac.’”

Keep reading…