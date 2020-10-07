Via Fox News:

A New Jersey postal worker is accused of dumping more than 1,800 pieces of mail, including general election ballots and political flyers that he was supposed to deliver, officials announced Wednesday.

Nicholas Beauchene, a 26-year-old Kearny resident, was arrested Wednesday for disposing of 1,875 pieces of mail – including 99 general election ballots and 276 local campaign flyers – in dumpsters over the course of several days in North Arlington and West Orange, according to a press release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of New Jersey.

Investigators were able to link Beauchene to the recovered mail when they found that he was the mail carrier assigned to deliver each discarded parcel to the assigned addresses on their designated delivery dates, officials said.

