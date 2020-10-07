Via CBS:

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The U.S. Postal Service inspector general is investigating after blank election ballots were found among hundreds of pieces of mail in a New Jersey dumpster.

And that’s not the only thing causing concern.

“To have that all go in the trash like that was, in my mind, really ridiculous,” Howard Dinger told CBS2’s Ali Bauman on Tuesday night.

Dinger said he was throwing some trash out in a North Arlington dumpster on Friday afternoon when under the lid he found piles of unopened mail, including dozens of blank mail-in ballots.

“The ballots are the ballots. The election is the election. It is what it is. But these people have legal notices and checks and God knows what they’re expecting,” Dinger said.

