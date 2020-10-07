Via Newsbusters:

The NBA could only take a pelting so long before it had the good sense to come in out of the rain. Commissioner Adam Silver told ESPN’s NBA Countdown it will back off the on-court social justice messaging next season.

Awash in Black Lives Matter imagery during the bubble season this year, the NBA has taken a television ratings pummeling. TV ratings dropped like a rock, and Outkick’s Ryan Glasspiegel notes the league’s “sexiest franchise,” the Los Angeles Lakers and mega-star LeBron James are setting one all-time low after another after another for NBA Finals viewership.

