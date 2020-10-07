Via ITV:

The US has announced charges against two suspected ISIS terrorists dubbed the Beatles for allegedly beheading Western hostages.

Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh, both in their 30s and from west London, are accused of being part of an execution ring which killed captives, including Britons Alan Henning and David Haine.

The pair, named after the pop band because of their British accents, are set to face a federal court in Alexandria, Virginia on Wednesday afternoon.

Justice Kotey and Elsheikh are each charged with conspiracy to commit hostage taking resulting in death; four counts of hostage taking resulting in death; conspiracy to murder United States citizens outside of the United States; conspiracy to provide material support to terrorists — hostage taking and murder — resulting in death; and conspiracy to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization resulting in death.

