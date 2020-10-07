By 15-point margin, significant plurality of voters now favor confirming ACB to Supreme Court. Less than 1/3 oppose: pic.twitter.com/3R4DWhaN41

Democrats demonizing failed once people heard from her and realized she wasn’t the nutter they were trying to paint her as.

Via Morning Consult:

Democrats are losing the Supreme Court messaging war, new polling indicates, with support for Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation trending in the GOP’s direction.

Nearly half (46 percent) of voters in an Oct. 2-4 Morning Consult/Politico poll said the Senate should confirm Barrett — up 9 percentage points since President Donald Trump announced her nomination on Sept. 26 — as more voters say the chamber should consider her elevation to the high court as soon as possible, regardless of who wins next month’s election.

The share of voters who said the Senate should reject her nomination dropped 3 points, to 31 percent, from polling conducted on Sept. 26. Both polls were conducted among roughly 2,000 registered voters each, with 2-point margins of error.

