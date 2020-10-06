Lot of important people all coming down with it right before the election.

Via Townhall:

Stephen Miller, one of President Donald Trump’s top White House aides, tested posted for the Wuhan coronavirus on Tuesday.

“Over the last 5 days I have been working remotely and self-isolating, testing negative every day through yesterday. Today, I tested positive for COVID-19 and am in quarantine,” Miller said in a statement to The Hill.

Miller’s wife, Katie Miller, also works in the White House, where she serves as Vice President Mike Pence’s communications director. Mrs. Miller already had the Wuhan coronavirus earlier this summer. She did, however, test negative for the virus on Tuesday.

