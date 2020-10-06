Via Fox News:

As outside groups are ramping up their efforts in the intensifying fight over the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, 150 liberal groups signed a letter Tuesday asking senators to oppose the nominee.

The letter was organized by The Leadership Conference on Civil & Human Rights, which regularly fiercely opposes President Trump’s judicial appointments. But the Leadership Conference’s letters are usually signed just by its CEO, Vanita Gupta, and the large number of groups backing the letter is a sign of the organized resistance by left-leaning groups against the nominee — just as right-leaning groups are redoubling their efforts to support Barrett.

“Judge Barrett’s extreme record on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, along with her ideologically driven writings and speeches, demonstrate that she is incapable of rendering equal justice under law,” the letter read. It continued to say that Barrett would be biased on issues from abortion, employment discrimination, gay rights, immigration, gun control and more.

