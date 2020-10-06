Via NY Post:

Two dozen “knuckleheads” and “spoiled brats” were busted wreaking havoc in Lower Manhattan overnight protests against police brutality, according to NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea and police sources.

The group of about 100 demonstrators stepped off around 9:30 p.m. Monday from Fulton Street near the South Street Seaport, with police sources saying they were protesting the fatal police shooting of Texas man Jonathan Price.

They then headed to Chambers and Centre streets, where two of them were busted for preventing the NYPD’s Technical Assistance Response Unit from filming their fellow protesters who were blocking the street, the sources said.

They were each charged with obstruction of governmental administration, according to the sources.

