But will Biden hide in his basement instead?

Via TheDC:

President Donald Trump says he is ready and willing to debate Vice President Joe Biden in Miami in the second presidential debate, he said Tuesday on Twitter.

Trump’s statement comes on the first day he is back in the White House following a 3-day stay at Walter Reed hospital where he was treated for coronavirus. While Trump says he is feeling well, his doctors say he is not entirely out of the woods. CDC Guidelines recommend 15 days of quarantine before returning to normal life after contracting COVID-19. Trump contracted the virus on Oct. 1, which would place the debate on the threshold of quarantine.

Given the circumstances, it is unclear whether Biden’s campaign would agree to an in-person debate with the former vice president candidate standing just feet away from Trump.

