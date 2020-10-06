Via NY Post:

Twitter is reworking its misinformation labels to make them easier for users to spot.

The social network, which earlier this year began labeling fake or manipulated media as well as misleading content about the election and coronavirus, wants to make its flags more “overt” and “direct.”

The adjustments include making the labels a more visible reddish-magenta color, as well as possibly flagging users who consistently post false information, Twitter’s head of site integrity Yoel Roth told Reuters.

“We’ve definitely heard the feedback that it would be useful to see if an account is a repeat offender or has been repeatedly labeled, and we’re thinking about the options there,” Roth said.

Twitter’s moderation efforts first gained national attention when it applied a label to a tweet from President Trump in May that it said violated its policy against “the glorification of violence.”

