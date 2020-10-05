Those three reporters were announced positive on Friday and included people who were at the ACB event and went on a plane with Trump to Pennsylvania.

Via CBS:

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has tested positive for COVID-19, she announced on Twitter Monday morning, making her the latest senior White House official to contract the coronavirus.

President Trump is still hospitalized at Walter Reed Military Medical Center with COVID-19.

McEnany spoke with reporters at the White House without a mask as recently as Sunday night.

