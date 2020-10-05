Like Portland last night. Rioters vandalized courthouse. This guy charged with assaulting police officer–smashed car window, hit with pepper spray. In his possession, a rioter's toolkit: Window punch tools, pepper spray, throwing knives, laser pointer, slingshot, rocks. 2/6 pic.twitter.com/qSYBpEwwjC

Rioters also attacked the courthouse.

Via Fox News:

A Portland man was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly smashed out the window of a police cruiser and pepper-sprayed the interior.

An officer was inside the vehicle at the time and is recovering from his injuries, police said. The suspect, John B Russell, 41, is facing multiple charges.

“As police officers, we know that the vast majority of community members who approach and contact us do so with no intention to do us harm,” said Chief Chuck Lovell. “However, attacks like this one remind us all that there is the potential for people to try to take direct violent action against police officers.”

Keep reading…