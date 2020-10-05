Via Daily Wire:

Former White House physician Dr. William Lang shut down speculation over President Donald Trump’s health on CNN Sunday evening after the president took a brief trip outside of the hospital to see those who had gathered near the hospital to show support for him after he was diagnosed late last week with COVID-19.

“Dr. Lang, I want to ask you about the drive-by,” CNN host Ana Cabrera said. “Did the president needlessly put the Secret Service officers at risk for this photo-op?”

“Well, everything you do has risks and benefits. He wore a mask, the Secret Service agents who a mask, most likely N95 masks,” Lang responded. “By all of them wearing N95 masks, you couldn’t tell exactly from the pictures but that’s what you would expect to happen. That makes the risk actually very, very small.”

