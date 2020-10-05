When even your colleagues hate your guts.

Via Townhall:

Three former astronauts are endorsing Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) in her special election battle against astronaut and Democratic challenger Mark Kelly.

“We remember a not-so-distant past when the Air Force wouldn’t let women fly in combat. Instead of sitting down accepting the status quo, McSally stood up, fought for change and made strides for generations of women to follow her,” astronauts Tom Stafford, Charlie Duke and Jack Lousma wrote in an OpEd recently published in The Arizona Central.

The astronauts say that while McSally has a record of accomplishments to point to, Kelly’s positions remain largely unknown. The three are accusing Kelly of hiding his left-wing agenda behind the word “astronaut.”

“But having ‘astronaut’ on your resume does not mean you’d be a good U.S. senator,” the astronauts write. “Mark Kelly is hoping Arizonans are so impressed with his background that they ignore the fact that he’s supported radical gun control activists, that his plan for the eventual government takeover of health care would end Medicare as we know it, and that he’d vote to raise our taxes.”

