This is hilarious. “Arrest them! Arrest them!”

Before Trump supporters swarmed onto the streets of her neighborhood, next to Walter Reed hospital, this Bethesda resident had never met a Republican. Traumatized, she begged the police to stop the assault, but the police behaved as of the Republicans had a right to be there. pic.twitter.com/3Vkw8wn6kP

— Fiery but peaceful Mike (@Doranimated) October 5, 2020