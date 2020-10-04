Bottom line? If it’s virtual, they can’t perform as much before the cameras and have crazy protesters crash the hearings.

Via Townhall:

Now that three Republican Senators – Mike Lee (UT), Thom Tillis (NC) and Ron Johnson (WI) – have turned up positive for the Wuhan coronavirus, Democrats are changing their narrative on virtual hearings. Back when the pandemic began, Democrats worked overtime to make sure that committee hearings could be done remotely as a means of protecting individual members of Congress.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) made the argument that holding confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett “endangers the safety” of members and staffers who work on the Hill.

But when virtual hearings (like Zoom) are brought up, Schumer and Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), say that’s not an option.

