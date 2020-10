Via Daily Caller:

President Donald Trump’s medical team gave an update on his health Sunday outside Walter Reed Military Medical Center, during which they suggested he could be discharged from the hospital as early as Monday morning.

“Since we spoke last, the president has continued to improve,” White House physician Sean Conley opened. “As with any illness, there are frequent ups and downs over the course, particularly when a patient is being so closely watched 24 hours a day.”

