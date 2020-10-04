Via Townhall:

An hour or so after we heard directly from the president on his condition, Dr. Sean Conley has provided a positive update of his own. In a new statement released Saturday evening, Conley reports that President Trump has made “substantial progress” since being diagnosed with COVID-19. He adds that Trump is responding well to Remdesivir and kept a rather busy work schedule today.

“President Trump continues to do well, having made substantial progress since diagnosis,” the statement reads. “This evening he completed his second dose of Remdesivir without complication. He remains fever-free and off supplemental oxygen with a saturation level between 96 and 98% all day. He spent most of the afternoon conducting business, and has been up and moving about most the medical suite without difficulty. While not yet out of the woods, the team remains cautiously optimistic. The plan for tomorrow is to continue observation in between doses of Remdesivir, closely monitoring his clinical status while fully supporting his conduct of Presidential duties.”

