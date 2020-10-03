Via CNN:

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told CNN he checked himself into a hospital Saturday afternoon as a precautionary measure after announcing earlier in the day that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Christie, who suffers from asthma, said in consultation with his doctor he decided it was best to be monitored in the hospital. He said he has a slight fever and is achy but felt well enough to drive himself to the hospital, Christie told CNN by phone from the hospital.

Though he said his breathing is fine, he started a course of the Covid-19 treatment remdesivir after being admitted, Christie said.

Christie, who helped President Donald Trump prepare for the first presidential debate earlier this week, announced on Twitter earlier Saturday that he had tested positive.

Keep reading…