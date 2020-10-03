Via NY post:

President Trump’s campaign manager, Bill Stepien, has reportedly contracted the coronavirus.

The 42-year-old is experiencing mild flu-like symptoms and tested positive Friday evening, Politico reported.

Stepien now becomes the fourth person on the White House’s debate prep team to test positive for the virus.

The others are Kellyanne Conway, who announced Friday night that she was infected, Hope Hicks, whose COVID-19-positive status was announced Thursday, and Trump himself, who remained Saturday morning at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md.

Stepien had also reportedly traveled to the presidential debate on Air Force One with Trump and Hicks.

He will continue to lead the campaign while working remotely under quarantine, according to Politico.

