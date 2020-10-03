Stupidly unconstitutional.

Via NY Post:

Three Wisconsin business groups are suing to block the governor from revealing the names of more than 1,000 businesses whose employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday, claims releasing the names would blacklist those companies as the disease surges in America’s Dairyland. There were 2,745 new cases reported in Wisconsin on Friday, and 53 deaths in the past three days, according to Worldometers.

The state ranks third in the nation for per capita increases in cases over the last two weeks, The Associated Press reported.

A judge in Waukesha County issued a five-day temporary restraining order after The Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, the state’s largest business lobbying group, and the Muskego and New Berlin chambers of commerce filed the suit against Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and members of his administration. Waukesha County is a Republican stronghold.

Keep reading…