Sounds like he’s doing ok if he can tweet.

Via Fox News:

President Trump posted a Twitter message from Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday night, suggesting he’s feeling OK after being admitted earlier after his coronavirus diagnosis.

“Going well, I think!,” the president wrote shortly after 11:30 p.m. ET. “Thank you to all. LOVE!!!”

Just a few minutes later, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany posted an update from Dr. Sean Conley, the president’s physician, with information about the president’s condition and treatment for the virus.

“This afternoon in consultation with specialists from Walter Reed and Johns Hopkins University, I recommended movement of the President up to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for further monitoring,” Conley wrote in a letter addressed to McEnany.

