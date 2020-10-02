Via Daily Wire:

The Michigan Supreme Court ruled on Friday that Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s state of emergency declaration over the pandemic is unconstitutional.

The court ruled that Whitmer lacked authority under each of the two laws that govern states of emergency in Michigan to extend the state of emergency passed April 30, when her first state of emergency declaration expired, according to Mlive.com. Those two laws are the 1976 Emergency Management Act (EMA) and the 1945 Emergency Powers of the Governor Act (EPGA).

