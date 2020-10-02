Via Daily Caller:

Sean Conley, the White House physician, released Friday the specific treatments so far administered to President Donald Trump following his positive coronavirus test.

Trump received an 8-gram dosage of Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail Friday morning, according to Conley. The treatment has not received approval from the Food and Drug Administration but has shown promising signs during clinical trials. Conley also noted that Trump has also been taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and aspirin as a daily preventative.

