(CNN) — President Donald Trump will be taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and remain there for several days, according to the White House.

In a statement, the White House said Trump “remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days,” the White House said. “President Trump appreciates the outpouring of support for both he and the First Lady.”

Trump has had a fever since Friday morning, a person familiar with the matter said, though the fever remains consistent with the White House’s description of “mild symptoms.”

Earlier in the afternoon, Trump’s physician wrote in a memo he “remains fatigued but in good spirits.”

“He’s being evaluated by a team of experts, and together we’ll be making recommendations to the President and First Lady in regards to next best steps,” Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley wrote.

