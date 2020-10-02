Via Red State:

As we reported previously, Tuesday night’s presidential had barely gotten started before Democrats, the media, and Never Trumpers (but I repeat myself) began the idea of scrapping the next two debates, supposedly in the interests of sparing the American people from the horrors of having to watch two people duke it out for the highest office in the land.

Many of them took to social media to complain about how President Trump allegedly made a mockery of the “sacred tradition” of political debates and supposedly did a disservice to the American people, yada yada.

Not long after the debate was over a related idea took root in Democratic circles about how if the remaining debates weren’t canceled they should be set up to where the moderator(s) had access to a “mute” button to be able to better control the debate flow and to keep candidates in check.

Democrats didn’t even hide the motivations behind such calls. Confirming the goal was to shut Trump up, Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (NY) during a press conference Wednesday that “maybe we should give the moderator a mute button, given how President Trump just interrupts at will. And the bottom line is Donald Trump doesn’t follow the rules [and] the commission has got to get a lot tougher.”

