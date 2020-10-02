Barrett had COVID already so she’s not in danger.

Via NPR:

Judge Amy Coney Barrett has tested negative for the coronavirus, a White House spokesman said Friday, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he planned to move forward with her confirmation process, which is set to begin Oct. 12.

President Trump, who announced overnight that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus, introduced Barrett as his nominee last Saturday to fill the Supreme Court seat made vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She has spent the past week meeting with senators on Capitol Hill ahead of her confirmation hearings.

In a statement, White House spokesman Judd Deere said Barrett is tested daily for the coronavirus and was last with the president on the day she was nominated.

“She is following CDC guidance and best practices, including social distancing, wearing face coverings, and frequently washes hands,” he said.

