Even COVID doesn’t stop this guy.

Via Fox 35:

President Trump will hold a virtual campaign rally on Friday night after testing positive for COVID-19.

His planned rally in Sanford was canceled after he and first lady Melania Trump both tested positive for the virus.

The president will be live streaming his ‘Make America Great Again’ event at 7 p.m. on Friday. You can register to attend virtually HERE.

The president made the announcement about his diagnosis on Twitter early Friday morning.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

Trump is reportedly experiencing ‘mild symptoms’ of the virus.

Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden tweeted his well wishes to the president and first lady for a speedy recovery.

