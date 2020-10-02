Via NY Post:

The president of the University of Notre Dame, who was at the White House Supreme Court nominee announcement on Saturday, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Reverend John Jenkins received his positive test result Friday — after President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and counselor to the president Hope Hicks all tested positive for the bug.

On Saturday during the announcement of Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court at the White House’s Rose Garden, Jenkins was seen without a mask, shaking hands and flouting social distancing guidelines, radio station 95.3 MNC reported.

The famed school’s president was self-quarantining after his visit to the White House and was tested after learning a colleague had tested positive, the outlet said.

Keep reading…