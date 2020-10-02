Via Daily Caller:

First Lady Melania Trump can be heard in a secretly recorded audio tape trashing the media over their alleged refusal to cover a story about her helping an undocumented mother reunite with their child.

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former senior adviser to first lady, joined CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Thursday night and played audio tapes of conservations between her and Melania. In one recording, Melania vents her frustration over her attempt to reunite a child separated from their mother at the border.

“I was trying to get the kid reunited with the Mom. I didn’t have a chance. Needs to go through the process and through the law,” Melania told Wolkoff. “They would not do the story. We put it out. They would not do the story,” she continued. “You would not believe it. They would not do the story because they are against us because they’re liberal media.”

