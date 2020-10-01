So first Chris Wallace, now this? Who’s agreeing to this stuff?

Via Daily Caller:

C-SPAN’s Steve Scully, who is scheduled to moderate the next presidential debate, formerly interned for 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced in September that Scully, C-SPAN’s senior executive producer and political editor, would moderate the second presidential debate in early September. The debate is scheduled to take place October 15 in Miami, Florida.

Scully has been praised by comedian John Oliver as “the most patient man in television” for his calm demeanor. Scully hosts the C-SPAN show Washington Journal, where viewers may call in and ask any question they please, and has covered politics since 1991, Marie Claire reported.

“I grew up in a family with 12 brothers and sisters. So I have Rush Limbaugh and Rachel Maddow in my family,” he said in a 2017 interview. “So at Thanksgiving and at Christmas, you can imagine what the dinner conversation is like. I kind of apply that when I listen to the callers. We’re a town hall forum and this is what America is thinking.”

Scully, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation, described his internships for both Biden and former Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Ted Kennedy in a 2011 interview with The Cable Center.

