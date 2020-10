Update to this story.

Fox News' John Roberts just had a meltdown after being criticized for repeatedly asking @PressSec to denounce white supremacy:

"For all of you on Twitter who are hammering me for asking the question, I don’t care… Stop deflecting. Stop blaming the media. I’m tired of it." pic.twitter.com/kqxBxhh5be

— Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 1, 2020