. @PressSec just torched the media, did their job for them when they've failed to do so, and then walked out of the room. pic.twitter.com/Y7CzEa8UaH — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 1, 2020

It’s ridiculous. He has nothing to do with it and has denounced it for years. Meanwhile, where are their questions for Biden and his support of the BLM/Antifa/violent left which he has embraced?