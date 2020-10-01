AKA – “The Kaepernick Effect”

Via NY Post:

Prince Harry has opened up about his “awakening” to racial justice — joining wife Meghan Markle in praising the “beautiful” and “exciting” purpose of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The 36-year-old prince admitted in a video chat with London’s Evening Standard published Thursday that he grew up ignorant of how it felt to be non-white in a world “created by white people for white people.”

“I’ve had an awakening as such of my own,” he told the UK paper as he sat beside his wife, whose mother is black.

“I wasn’t aware of so many of the issues and so many of the problems within the UK, but also globally as well.

“I thought I did — but I didn’t,” he conceded as they sat on a couch in their new California mansion.

