Via Daily Wire:

On Tuesday, a female Democratic Ohio state representative endorsed President Trump for reelection. Bernadine Kennedy Kent, representing the 25th District located in Columbus, Ohio, wrote, “Today, following in the bold first step of Georgia State Representative Vernon Jones, I am both honored and humbled to be the second Democrat State Representative to publicly announce my endorsement of President Donald J. Trump.”

“From my perspective as a lawmaker who was elected for the first time in 2016, following a lifetime as an educator and child advocate, I have admired President Trump’s dedication to law and order and his respect for our Constitution,” Kent continued. “His strong leadership and willingness to fight for educational and economic empowerment for minorities has brought unprecedented hope to the American people.”

