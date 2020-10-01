Via NY Post:

At least nine people were shot across New York City Wednesday and early Thursday, according to the NYPD.

Most recently, a 32-year-old man was blasted in the right leg and left shoulder around 12:50 a.m. at Thatford and Riverdale avenues in Brownsville, cops said.

He was taken to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center in stable condition and is described as uncooperative.

The shooting happened during a squabble with another man, who fired at him and ran off, according to cops.

Around 12:15 a.m., another man walked into NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem with multiple gunshot wounds to his body, including his chest, leg and arm, police said.

The victim was uncooperative, so cops do not have any information on where he was shot or the circumstances.

He is listed in stable condition.

Keep reading…