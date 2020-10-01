Via CBS:

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating after an employee’s laptop and encrypted USB flash drives were stolen from an election machine warehouse at 3500 Scotts Lane in East Falls, the Philadelphia City Commissioner’s office confirmed Wednesday. Officials said the stolen laptop did not contain any election materials on it and isn’t capable of programming any of the city’s election machines.

The city commissioner’s office said the laptop’s security features prevent unauthorized access and that the user account has already been disabled. They added they’re “rechecking all of the seals on the already tested machines.”

“We are confident that this incident will not in any way compromise the integrity of the election,” the city commissioner’s office said in a statement.

