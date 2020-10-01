Via Townhall:

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo finally found himself a guest that was willing to press him about his brother’s dangerous policies. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) held nothing back in their interview Wednesday night, including how Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s nursing home mandate that forced facilities to accept recovering COVID patients left tens of thousands of seniors vulnerable. The state suggests that over 6,000 seniors died from COVID in elder care homes. But because New York doesn’t take into account residents who died after being transferred to the hospital, we expect the number to be much higher.

On Wednesday, Gov. Cuomo tried to rewrite recent history.

