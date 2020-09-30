CNN’s John King: Hunter Biden was a “swamp creature…trading in his family name to make money" pic.twitter.com/zp7qQKUopG

Via Fox News:

CNN anchor John King said on Wednesday that Hunter Biden is a “swamp creature” who used his powerful father to make money.

Trump attacked Joe Biden over his son Hunter’s foreign business dealings in a heated exchange during the first presidential debate on Tuesday night, which prompted the CNN anchor to admit it’s a weakness for the Democratic nominee.

