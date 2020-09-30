Via Fox 11:

LOS ANGELES – The suspect accused of shooting two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies during an ambush in Compton has been arrested, authorities announced Wednesday.

Deonte Lee Murray, 36, of Compton, is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon on two counts each of willful, deliberate and premeditated attempted murder of a peace officer and possession of a firearm by a felon, District Attorney Jackie Lacey said.

Lacey expressed her best wishes to the injured deputies and said, “They became victims of a violent crime for one reason: They were doing their job and they were wearing a badge.”

