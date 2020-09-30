President Trump: "Your party wants to go Socialist… and they're going to dominate you, Joe. You know that."
Joe Biden: "I am the Democratic Party right now."
Trump: "Not according to Harris."#Debates2020
Sleepy Joe: “I beat Bernie Sanders”.
President Trump: “NOT BY MUCH”!
President Trump is a SAVAGE. 🔥🇺🇸
Joe Biden is asked if he would expand the size of the Supreme Court:
"Whatever the position I take, that will be the issue."
MODERATOR: President Trump, you're holding large rallies… Vice President Biden, you are holding much smaller events."
TRUMP: "Because nobody will show up. It's true. Nobody shows up to his rallies."
Even Chris Wallace laughed 😂😂😂
Joe does the circles
I'm dying
President @realDonaldTrump has done more in 47 months than Joe Biden did in 47 years#Debates2020
President Trump to Joe Biden:
"Name one law enforcement group that came out to support you."
Chris Wallace takes back the time.
President Trump calls out Joe Biden:
"You gave the idea of the Logan Act for General Flynn."
