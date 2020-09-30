And he wants people to vote for him when he doesn’t even understand basic facts?

Via Townhall:

Former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden denied the existence of organized Antifa groups during the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday.

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace had asked President Trump if he was willing “to condemn white supremacists and militia groups, and to say that they need to stand down and not add to the violence in a number of these cities, as we saw in Kenosha and as we’ve seen in Portland?”

“Sure, I’m willing to do that. I would say almost everything I see is from the left-wing, not from the right-wing,” Trump replied, telling the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.”

“But I tell you what, somebody has got to do something about Antifa and the left because this is not a right-wing problem, this is a left-wing problem,” Trump added.

“Antifa is an idea, not an organization, that’s what his FBI director said,” Biden replied.

Keep reading…